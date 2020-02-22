Piper Sandler Weighs in on Cheesecake Factory Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report released on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $694.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.79 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CAKE. Morgan Stanley lowered Cheesecake Factory from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cfra lowered their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.93.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $42.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth $16,307,210,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $22,137,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 708,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,550,000 after acquiring an additional 324,587 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,323,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,447,000 after acquiring an additional 280,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 3,762.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 246,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,286,000 after acquiring an additional 240,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

