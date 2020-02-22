Equities Analysts Set Expectations for American Express’ Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for American Express in a report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now forecasts that the payment services company will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.14. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Express’ Q2 2020 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.25 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Stephens cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.04.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $134.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. American Express has a 12 month low of $106.42 and a 12 month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. American Express’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in American Express by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in American Express by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in American Express by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Titus Wealth Management increased its position in American Express by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,815 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $599,405.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,615 shares in the company, valued at $742,808.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,715,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,639 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,661 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

