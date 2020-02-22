Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for bluebird bio Inc Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for bluebird bio in a report released on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($3.95) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($3.90). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($4.05) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($4.10) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($16.10) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($3.85) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($3.95) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($3.90) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($3.80) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($15.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($10.20) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.20) EPS.

BLUE has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $242.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.05.

BLUE stock opened at $80.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.22. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $71.42 and a 52-week high of $163.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.23.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.79) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,767.49% and a negative return on equity of 48.54%. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.72) EPS.

In other bluebird bio news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 10,163 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $914,365.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,102,378.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,254 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $113,612.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,387.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,981 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,501 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,266,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $462,178,000 after purchasing an additional 67,060 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,751,000 after buying an additional 996,481 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,851,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,462,000 after buying an additional 145,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,488,000 after buying an additional 216,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 970,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,118,000 after buying an additional 357,500 shares during the last quarter.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

