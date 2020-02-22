Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Cheesecake Factory Inc Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Cheesecake Factory in a report released on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.59. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $694.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.93.

CAKE opened at $42.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.31. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $51.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 931.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 474.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

