Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Entergy Co. Lowered by KeyCorp (NYSE:ETR)

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2020

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Entergy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.40. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entergy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.03 EPS.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 11.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ETR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $129.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.25. Entergy has a 52 week low of $91.06 and a 52 week high of $135.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Entergy by 395.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 68.89%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

