CEVA, Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:CEVA)

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for CEVA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer analyst A. Uerkwitz expects that the semiconductor company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CEVA’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $28.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.39 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 1.24%. CEVA’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

CEVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of CEVA to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on CEVA from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $33.25 on Friday. CEVA has a one year low of $21.69 and a one year high of $36.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEVA. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in CEVA by 741.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 120,250 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in CEVA in the 4th quarter valued at $2,630,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CEVA by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 48,755 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CEVA by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 46,001 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in CEVA by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 735,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,834,000 after buying an additional 45,496 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.