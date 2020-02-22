Athene Holding Ltd Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.82 Per Share (NYSE:ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Athene in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Athene’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.89 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.50%. Athene’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share.

ATH has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Athene from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Athene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Athene from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Athene from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Athene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.78.

NYSE ATH opened at $49.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.05. Athene has a 1 year low of $36.00 and a 1 year high of $50.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.54 and its 200 day moving average is $43.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Athene by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Athene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 8,332.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Athene news, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $382,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,138.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

