Seaport Global Securities Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Franklin Electric in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut their price target on shares of Franklin Electric to $52.00 in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Franklin Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $59.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.73. Franklin Electric has a 52-week low of $42.87 and a 52-week high of $61.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 1.27.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $320.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the third quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Steven William Aikman sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $61,686.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,688.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $109,751.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,486.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.155 dividend. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 29.95%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

