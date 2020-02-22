Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cedar Fair, L.P.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FUN)

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Cedar Fair in a report released on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.61) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cedar Fair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

NYSE:FUN opened at $52.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $64.86. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.57.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 2,026.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 53,251 shares during the period. 53.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.84%.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Earnings History and Estimates for Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Seaport Global Securities Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Franklin Electric Co.
Seaport Global Securities Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Franklin Electric Co.
Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cedar Fair, L.P.’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cedar Fair, L.P.’s Q1 2020 Earnings
GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Analysts Issue Forecasts for Genmab A/S’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Analysts Issue Forecasts for Genmab A/S’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Swiss Re Given a CHF 118 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts
Swiss Re Given a CHF 118 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Lafargeholcim a CHF 63 Price Target
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Lafargeholcim a CHF 63 Price Target


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report