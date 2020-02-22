Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cedar Fair, L.P.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Cedar Fair in a report released on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.61) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cedar Fair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

NYSE:FUN opened at $52.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $64.86. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.57.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 2,026.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 53,251 shares during the period. 53.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.84%.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

