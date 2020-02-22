GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLPEY opened at $7.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.75. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $8.83.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,459 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa.

