Analysts Issue Forecasts for Genmab A/S’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Genmab A/S in a report issued on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

GMAB has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genmab A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of GMAB opened at $25.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.72 and a quick ratio of 18.72. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $25.42.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.