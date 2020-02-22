Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) Given a CHF 118 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) received a CHF 118 price objective from Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SREN. Barclays set a CHF 119 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 100 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 120 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 98 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Swiss Re has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 111.28.

Swiss Re has a 1 year low of CHF 81.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

