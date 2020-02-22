JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) a CHF 63 Price Target

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 63 price objective on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LHN. UBS Group set a CHF 51 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 62 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays set a CHF 61 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 62 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Lafargeholcim has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 58.09.

Lafargeholcim has a 12 month low of CHF 50.40 and a 12 month high of CHF 60.

Analyst Recommendations for Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN)

