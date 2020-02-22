Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) Given a CHF 125 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) has been given a CHF 125 price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SREN. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 120 price target on Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 100 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group set a CHF 88.50 target price on Swiss Re and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 118 price target on Swiss Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Swiss Re currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 111.28.

Swiss Re has a one year low of CHF 81.65 and a one year high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Analyst Recommendations for Swiss Re (VTX:SREN)

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Alexander’s, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Alexander’s, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Bausch Health Companies Inc Issued By Piper Sandler
Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Bausch Health Companies Inc Issued By Piper Sandler
Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Carvana Co Issued By William Blair
Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Carvana Co Issued By William Blair
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Choice Hotels International Inc Increased by Analyst
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Choice Hotels International Inc Increased by Analyst
Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for bluebird bio Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for bluebird bio Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Brokers Offer Predictions for Amedisys Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Brokers Offer Predictions for Amedisys Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report