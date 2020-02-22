Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) Given a CHF 120 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) has been assigned a CHF 120 price objective by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SREN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 125 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a CHF 119 target price on Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 118 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 118 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of CHF 111.28.

Swiss Re has a 52 week low of CHF 81.65 and a 52 week high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

