Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 385 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 385 target price by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ROG. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 350 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 400 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a CHF 350 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 370 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 336.42.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 52-week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52-week high of CHF 273.

