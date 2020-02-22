Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Raised to C$119.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$118.00 to C$119.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.00% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$116.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$124.00 to C$121.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$117.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$120.00 to C$115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$114.00 to C$110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$113.33.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

TSE CM opened at C$109.17 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$97.55 and a 1 year high of C$115.96. The firm has a market cap of $48.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$108.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$108.71.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported C$2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.08 by C($0.24). The firm had revenue of C$4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.73 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 12.5100011 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick Darold Daniel purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$109.40 per share, with a total value of C$547,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$656,400.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.