Eight Capital Increases Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Price Target to C$2.50

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Eight Capital from C$1.50 to C$2.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.68% from the stock’s current price.

TSE:BU opened at C$1.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.30. Burcon NutraScience has a 52-week low of C$0.26 and a 52-week high of C$2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a quick ratio of 10.39 and a current ratio of 10.75. The company has a market cap of $149.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.52.

Burcon NutraScience Company Profile

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiary, develops plant protein extraction and purification technology of functional and renewable plant proteins in Canada. Its products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for dairy foods, neutral pH beverages, and coffee creamers/whiteners; and Peazazz, a novel pea protein isolate.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Burcon NutraScience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burcon NutraScience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Swiss Re Given a CHF 118 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts
Swiss Re Given a CHF 118 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Lafargeholcim a CHF 63 Price Target
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Lafargeholcim a CHF 63 Price Target
Swiss Re Given a CHF 125 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts
Swiss Re Given a CHF 125 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts
Swiss Re Given a CHF 120 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts
Swiss Re Given a CHF 120 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts
Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine Given a CHF 385 Price Target by Barclays Analysts
Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine Given a CHF 385 Price Target by Barclays Analysts
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Target Raised to C$119.00
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Target Raised to C$119.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report