Eight Capital Increases Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Price Target to C$2.50

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Eight Capital from C$1.50 to C$2.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.68% from the stock’s current price.

TSE:BU opened at C$1.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.30. Burcon NutraScience has a 52-week low of C$0.26 and a 52-week high of C$2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a quick ratio of 10.39 and a current ratio of 10.75. The company has a market cap of $149.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.52.

Burcon NutraScience Company Profile

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiary, develops plant protein extraction and purification technology of functional and renewable plant proteins in Canada. Its products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for dairy foods, neutral pH beverages, and coffee creamers/whiteners; and Peazazz, a novel pea protein isolate.

