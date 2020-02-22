Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT Lowered to C$57.00 at CIBC

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Air Canada from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Canada from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$50.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Air Canada from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen downgraded Air Canada from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$53.33.

TSE AC opened at C$42.18 on Wednesday. Air Canada has a one year low of C$30.86 and a one year high of C$52.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$47.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$46.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Carolyn Hadrovic sold 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.17, for a total value of C$107,665.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$150,511.20. Also, Senior Officer David Shapiro sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.79, for a total value of C$622,407.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at C$469,245.46. Insiders sold a total of 19,005 shares of company stock valued at $946,314 over the last quarter.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

