Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$110.00 at Scotiabank

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$107.00 to C$110.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BMO. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$105.00 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$105.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$111.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$106.45.

Shares of TSE BMO opened at C$100.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$102.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$98.68. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$88.24 and a 1 year high of C$106.51.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.84 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.3000011 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard D. Rudderham sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.47, for a total value of C$32,699.11. Also, Senior Officer Mona Elizabeth Malone sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.22, for a total value of C$541,234.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$117,822.41.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

