National Bank Financial Trims Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Target Price to C$84.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$101.00 to C$84.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$95.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th.

TSE:AEM opened at C$68.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$77.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$77.30. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of C$53.23 and a 52-week high of C$86.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.64%.

In other news, Senior Officer R. Gregory Laing sold 750 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.50, for a total transaction of C$58,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,563,833. Also, Senior Officer Alain Blackburn sold 5,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.95, for a total transaction of C$399,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,692 shares in the company, valued at C$135,275.40. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,050 shares of company stock worth $6,308,481.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

