Raymond James Analysts Give Air Canada (TSE:AC) a C$45.00 Price Target

Air Canada (TSE:AC) has been assigned a C$45.00 price objective by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AC. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen cut shares of Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.33.

Shares of AC stock opened at C$42.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. Air Canada has a one year low of C$30.86 and a one year high of C$52.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$47.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$46.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53.

In other news, Senior Officer David Shapiro sold 4,359 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.61, for a total transaction of C$216,241.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$467,505.79. Also, Senior Officer Carolyn Hadrovic sold 2,146 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.17, for a total value of C$107,665.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$150,511.20. Insiders sold 19,005 shares of company stock worth $946,314 in the last three months.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

