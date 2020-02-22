TD Securities Trims Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC) Target Price to C$1.15

Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$1.25 to C$1.15 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$0.95 to C$0.90 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$1.20 to C$1.30 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$1.28.

TSE CMMC opened at C$0.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.67. Copper Mountain Mining Co.. has a 12-month low of C$0.53 and a 12-month high of C$1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67.

Copper Mountain Mining Co.. Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily holds 75% interest in the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 156 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

