Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) vs. Palomar (OTCMKTS:PLMR) Financial Analysis

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) and Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares and Palomar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Palomar 0 1 6 0 2.86

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares presently has a consensus price target of $775.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.73%. Palomar has a consensus price target of $51.60, suggesting a potential downside of 14.03%. Given Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares is more favorable than Palomar.

Profitability

This table compares Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares and Palomar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares 9.31% 7.19% 1.70% Palomar 9.37% 22.28% 11.73%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of Palomar shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares and Palomar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares $21.53 billion 0.59 $2.00 billion N/A N/A Palomar $113.30 million 12.83 $41.90 million $1.73 34.69

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares has higher revenue and earnings than Palomar.

Summary

Palomar beats Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and franchises, owns, and operates dining restaurants and holiday resorts. In addition, it is involved in the provision of pet medical insurance and database services; retail of tableware and gifts, and home improvement goods, as well as sporting goods and sports apparel comprising golf equipment, consumables, and athletic apparel and accessories; investment of real estate; and provision of integrated travel and travel-related financial services. The company was formerly known as Markel Financial Holdings Limited and changed its name to Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited in 1987. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Palomar Company Profile

There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.