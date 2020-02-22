Uber Technologies (UBER) & Its Rivals Head to Head Contrast

Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) is one of 212 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Uber Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.8% of Uber Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Uber Technologies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uber Technologies 0 10 34 0 2.77 Uber Technologies Competitors 2209 9876 17346 924 2.56

Uber Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $49.47, indicating a potential upside of 21.49%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 3.65%. Given Uber Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Uber Technologies is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Uber Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uber Technologies -60.13% -109.84% -29.11% Uber Technologies Competitors -6.17% -91.12% -5.88%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Uber Technologies and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Uber Technologies $14.15 billion -$8.51 billion -5.98 Uber Technologies Competitors $2.09 billion $334.73 million 42.14

Uber Technologies has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Uber Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Uber Technologies rivals beat Uber Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name. The company also offers Uber Central, a tool that enables companies to request, manage, and pay for rides for their employees, customers, or partners; and Uber Health, which allows healthcare professionals to arrange rides for patients going to and from the care destinations. In addition, it provides freight transportation services to shippers in the freight industry under the Uber Freight name; leases vehicles to third-parties that use the vehicles to provide ridesharing or eats services through the platforms; and provides access to rides through personal mobility products, including dockless e-bikes and e-scooters under the JUMP name. The company was formerly known as Ubercab, Inc. and changed its name to Uber Technologies, Inc. in February 2011. Uber Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

