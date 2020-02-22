Financial Survey: Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) and Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) and Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Panhandle Oil and Gas and Ovintiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Panhandle Oil and Gas -102.60% 9.72% 6.28% Ovintiv 16.84% 10.12% 4.77%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Panhandle Oil and Gas and Ovintiv, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Panhandle Oil and Gas 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ovintiv 0 6 4 0 2.40

Panhandle Oil and Gas currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential downside of 20.26%. Ovintiv has a consensus target price of $25.88, indicating a potential upside of 63.56%. Given Ovintiv’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ovintiv is more favorable than Panhandle Oil and Gas.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.5% of Panhandle Oil and Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Panhandle Oil and Gas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Ovintiv shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Panhandle Oil and Gas and Ovintiv’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Panhandle Oil and Gas $66.04 million 1.55 -$40.74 million $1.00 6.27 Ovintiv $5.94 billion 0.69 $1.07 billion $4.30 3.68

Ovintiv has higher revenue and earnings than Panhandle Oil and Gas. Ovintiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Panhandle Oil and Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Panhandle Oil and Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Ovintiv pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Panhandle Oil and Gas pays out 16.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ovintiv pays out 8.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility & Risk

Panhandle Oil and Gas has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ovintiv has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ovintiv beats Panhandle Oil and Gas on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Panhandle Oil and Gas

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,555 net mineral acres; leased 17,203 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,079 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 69 wells in the process of being drilled or completed. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies. The company was founded in 1926 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Ovintiv

There is no company description available for Ovintiv Inc.

