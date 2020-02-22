Comparing AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) & Gores Holdings III (NASDAQ:GRSH)

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) and Gores Holdings III (NASDAQ:GRSH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for AdaptHealth and Gores Holdings III, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdaptHealth 0 0 5 0 3.00 Gores Holdings III 0 0 0 0 N/A

AdaptHealth presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.15%. Given AdaptHealth’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AdaptHealth is more favorable than Gores Holdings III.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.5% of AdaptHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of Gores Holdings III shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.2% of Gores Holdings III shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

AdaptHealth has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gores Holdings III has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AdaptHealth and Gores Holdings III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdaptHealth N/A 13.25% 0.26% Gores Holdings III N/A 93.20% 1.15%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AdaptHealth and Gores Holdings III’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdaptHealth N/A N/A $2.09 million $0.08 206.25 Gores Holdings III N/A N/A $1.74 million N/A N/A

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

Gores Holdings III Company Profile

Gores Holdings III, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

