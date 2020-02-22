Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) & EXXARO RESOURCE/S (NYSE:EXXAY) Critical Contrast

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) and EXXARO RESOURCE/S (OTCMKTS:EXXAY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Rio Tinto and EXXARO RESOURCE/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rio Tinto 5 13 4 0 1.95 EXXARO RESOURCE/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rio Tinto currently has a consensus target price of $1,404.08, indicating a potential upside of 2,470.63%. Given Rio Tinto’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rio Tinto is more favorable than EXXARO RESOURCE/S.

Profitability

This table compares Rio Tinto and EXXARO RESOURCE/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rio Tinto N/A N/A N/A EXXARO RESOURCE/S N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.6% of Rio Tinto shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rio Tinto and EXXARO RESOURCE/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rio Tinto $40.52 billion 1.71 $13.64 billion $5.07 10.77 EXXARO RESOURCE/S $1.93 billion 1.60 $533.58 million N/A N/A

Rio Tinto has higher revenue and earnings than EXXARO RESOURCE/S.

Volatility & Risk

Rio Tinto has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EXXARO RESOURCE/S has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Rio Tinto pays an annual dividend of $3.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. EXXARO RESOURCE/S pays an annual dividend of $0.89 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.3%. Rio Tinto pays out 59.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Rio Tinto has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Rio Tinto beats EXXARO RESOURCE/S on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum. Rio Tinto Group is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

EXXARO RESOURCE/S Company Profile

Exxaro Resources Limited engages in coal, iron ore investment, pigment manufacturing, renewable energy, and residual base metal businesses in South Africa, Europe, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Coal; Ferrous; Energy; and Other segments. It produces thermal coal, metallurgical coal, and semi-soft coking coal products primarily in the Waterberg and Mpumalanga regions; offers gas-atomised ferrosilicon for use in separation plants, as well as iron ore; and operates two wind farms. The company was formerly known as Kumba Iron Ore Limited and changed its name to Exxaro Resources Limited in November 2006. The company is based in Pretoria, South Africa.

