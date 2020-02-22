Contrasting RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) & AngioDynamics (OTCMKTS:ANGO)

RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) and AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for RenovaCare and AngioDynamics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RenovaCare 0 0 0 0 N/A AngioDynamics 0 0 1 0 3.00

AngioDynamics has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.40%. Given AngioDynamics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AngioDynamics is more favorable than RenovaCare.

Profitability

This table compares RenovaCare and AngioDynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RenovaCare N/A -19.05% -18.52% AngioDynamics 17.47% 3.72% 2.94%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.7% of AngioDynamics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of RenovaCare shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of AngioDynamics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RenovaCare and AngioDynamics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RenovaCare N/A N/A -$2.12 million N/A N/A AngioDynamics $359.48 million 1.31 $61.34 million $0.83 15.02

AngioDynamics has higher revenue and earnings than RenovaCare.

Volatility & Risk

RenovaCare has a beta of 2.77, indicating that its stock price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AngioDynamics has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AngioDynamics beats RenovaCare on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RenovaCare

RenovaCare, Inc., a development-stage company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for use in medical and aesthetic applications. It is developing CellMist System for spraying a patient's own skin stem cells onto burns and wounds for self-healing; and SkinGun, a solution sprayer device for delivering the cells to the treatment area. The company was formerly known as Janus Resources, Inc. and changed its name to RenovaCare, Inc. in January 2014. RenovaCare, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support. It also offers thrombolytic catheters to deliver thrombolytic agents; angiographic products and accessories for use in during peripheral vascular interventional procedures; drainage products, which drain abscesses and other fluid pockets; and micro access sets. In addition, the company provides manifolds, contrast management systems, closed fluid systems, guidewires, disposable transducers, and interventional accessories that help clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and peripheral vascular diseases; VenaCure EVLT laser system products to treat superficial venous diseases; and Asclera injection for treating uncomplicated spider and reticular veins of the lower extremities. Further, it provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation system; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors. Additionally, the company offers peripherally inserted central catheters, midline catheters, implantable ports, dialysis catheters, and related accessories and supplies. It sells and markets its products to interventional radiologists, interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, urologists, interventional and surgical oncologists, and critical care nurses directly, as well as through distributor relationships. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

