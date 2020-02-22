AllianceBernstein Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AB)

AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 3,810 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,828% compared to the average daily volume of 97 call options.

In other AllianceBernstein news, COO James A. Gingrich sold 13,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $460,465.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 510,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,808,997.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Gingrich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $1,765,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 435,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AB. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 22,569.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 69,741 shares during the period. BB&T Corp raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 26.5% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 9,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 22.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 9.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.01. AllianceBernstein has a fifty-two week low of $26.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $987.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.41 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.97%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

AB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Cfra upped their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

