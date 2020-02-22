Inovalon Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 1,982 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,080% compared to the typical volume of 168 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ INOV opened at $20.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 508.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.63. Inovalon has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $22.99.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.18 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Inovalon will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on INOV. ValuEngine raised shares of Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Inovalon from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovalon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Inovalon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INOV. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,464,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,567,000 after acquiring an additional 893,475 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 320.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 807,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,200,000 after acquiring an additional 615,639 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Inovalon during the fourth quarter worth $2,468,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inovalon during the fourth quarter worth $2,348,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 437.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 118,600 shares during the last quarter. 31.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

