Inovalon Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 1,982 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,080% compared to the typical volume of 168 put options.
Shares of NASDAQ INOV opened at $20.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 508.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.63. Inovalon has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $22.99.
Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.18 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Inovalon will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INOV. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,464,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,567,000 after acquiring an additional 893,475 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 320.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 807,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,200,000 after acquiring an additional 615,639 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Inovalon during the fourth quarter worth $2,468,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inovalon during the fourth quarter worth $2,348,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 437.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 118,600 shares during the last quarter. 31.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Inovalon
Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.
