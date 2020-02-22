Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $243.32.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $255.90 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $141.01 and a 1-year high of $266.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.79.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,014,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

