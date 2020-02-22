Zacks: Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Vector Group an industry rank of 213 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VGR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of Vector Group stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.50. Vector Group has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $14.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.79.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $3,277,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Phillip Md Et Al Frost sold 5,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $71,875,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,453,272 shares of company stock worth $80,958,914 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Vector Group by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,199,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,249 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group in the third quarter worth $650,000. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 51,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 21.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 24,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

