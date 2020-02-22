Allakos Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 671 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,190% compared to the typical volume of 52 put options.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALLK. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Allakos in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Allakos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allakos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Allakos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Allakos during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLK stock opened at $65.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.93 and a beta of -1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.12. Allakos has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $139.99.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

