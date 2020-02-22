Traders Purchase Large Volume of Floor & Decor Put Options (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 1,705 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,136% compared to the typical daily volume of 138 put options.

NYSE FND opened at $57.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.95. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $35.17 and a 12 month high of $62.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.89.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 13,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $659,287.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,623.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $1,671,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FND. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 2,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FND shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.18.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.