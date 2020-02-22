Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.96.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWKS. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Longbow Research raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $201,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,706.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $124,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,106.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,482 shares of company stock valued at $16,418,371. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 277,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,501,000 after purchasing an additional 27,170 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $785,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $345,730,000 after purchasing an additional 154,766 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 109,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWKS opened at $114.63 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $66.29 and a fifty-two week high of $128.48. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 7.04.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

