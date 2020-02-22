QuinStreet Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:QNST)

QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 800 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,355% compared to the average volume of 55 put options.

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $314,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 244,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,996.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 21,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $330,189.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,250 shares in the company, valued at $5,105,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,246 shares of company stock worth $3,572,058 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,672,000 after purchasing an additional 162,065 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,904,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,162,000 after purchasing an additional 148,535 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,553,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,780,000 after purchasing an additional 524,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,965,000 after purchasing an additional 12,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 3,374.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,266,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QNST opened at $14.59 on Friday. QuinStreet has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.61 million, a P/E ratio of 112.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.75.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. QuinStreet had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $118.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that QuinStreet will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

QNST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. QuinStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

