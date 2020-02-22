Zacks: Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Citi Trends an industry rank of 69 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

CTRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th.

In other Citi Trends news, Director Jonathan Duskin sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $43,365.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Citi Trends in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Citi Trends in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citi Trends in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTRN opened at $22.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.84 million, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.58. Citi Trends has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $24.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $183.05 million for the quarter. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 1.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citi Trends will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Citi Trends’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

