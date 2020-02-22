Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Cardtronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine cut Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardtronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Cardtronics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.
In other news, CAO Paul A. Gullo sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $42,057.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of Cardtronics stock opened at $38.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.36. Cardtronics has a one year low of $26.16 and a one year high of $47.41.
Cardtronics Company Profile
Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.
