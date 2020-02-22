Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Cardtronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine cut Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardtronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Cardtronics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

In other news, CAO Paul A. Gullo sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $42,057.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 108,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period.

Shares of Cardtronics stock opened at $38.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.36. Cardtronics has a one year low of $26.16 and a one year high of $47.41.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.