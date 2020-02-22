SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSRM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after acquiring an additional 189,659 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $613,000. 59.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.04 and a beta of -0.29. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $19.42.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.81 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

