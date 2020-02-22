Ecolab’s (ECL) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities restated their neutral rating on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

ECL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ecolab from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut Ecolab from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $203.77.

Get Ecolab alerts:

NYSE ECL opened at $207.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80. Ecolab has a one year low of $165.94 and a one year high of $211.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.06 and its 200-day moving average is $195.43.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.