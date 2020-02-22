Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BXS. Zacks Investment Research raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Bancorpsouth Bank from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.83.

NYSE:BXS opened at $28.61 on Tuesday. Bancorpsouth Bank has a one year low of $26.47 and a one year high of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.88.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $245.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXS. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,634,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,340,000 after acquiring an additional 571,442 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bancorpsouth Bank during the third quarter worth $15,140,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 458.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,522,000 after acquiring an additional 402,685 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 21,817.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 359,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,283,000 after acquiring an additional 357,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new stake in Bancorpsouth Bank during the fourth quarter worth $5,085,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bancorpsouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

