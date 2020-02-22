Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Dillard’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Dillard’s in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Dillard’s from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.29.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Shares of DDS stock opened at $62.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.14. Dillard’s has a 52-week low of $47.95 and a 52-week high of $86.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Dillard’s by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Dillard’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Dillard’s by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Dillard’s by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.