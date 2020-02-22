Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Dillard’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Dillard’s in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Dillard’s from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.29.
Shares of DDS stock opened at $62.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.14. Dillard’s has a 52-week low of $47.95 and a 52-week high of $86.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
About Dillard’s
Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.
