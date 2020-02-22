TheStreet Upgrades Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Everbridge from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $104.97 on Tuesday. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $59.85 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -66.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.51.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.21 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 46,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $3,720,884.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 130,622 shares in the company, valued at $10,456,291.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total transaction of $273,385.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,730.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,972 shares of company stock valued at $12,181,737 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 29.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,209,000 after purchasing an additional 591,681 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Everbridge by 6.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Everbridge by 16.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the third quarter valued at $1,753,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Everbridge by 31.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

