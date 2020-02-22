Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

Shares of HVT opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.96 and its 200 day moving average is $19.89. The company has a market capitalization of $336.96 million, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.02. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $25.09.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $213.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.91 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HVT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

