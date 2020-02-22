Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Cut to D at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LBTYA. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays lowered Liberty Global from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Liberty Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Global presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.65.
Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average is $23.71. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $28.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
Liberty Global Company Profile
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.
