Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Cut to D at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LBTYA. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays lowered Liberty Global from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Liberty Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Global presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average is $23.71. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $28.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,720,000 after buying an additional 312,667 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Ellington Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 24,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 11,864 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 703,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,001,000 after buying an additional 21,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

