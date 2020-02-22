TheStreet Lowers Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) to D

TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Liberty Global has a one year low of $18.83 and a one year high of $27.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.34.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.6% during the third quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 595,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 12.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 312,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 34,722 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 63.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 25,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 8,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Global in the third quarter worth about $49,263,000. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

