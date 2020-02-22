Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SLAB. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised Silicon Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Summit Insights lowered Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.25.

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $100.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 239.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.50. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $77.08 and a fifty-two week high of $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.97.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $219.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.01 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Sandeep P. Kumar sold 5,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $621,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,382,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 433,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,013,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 222.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter worth $39,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter worth $201,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

