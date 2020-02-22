Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Smith Micro Software from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley set a $8.50 target price on Smith Micro Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Smith Micro Software from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.08.
Shares of SMSI opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average is $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $229.08 million, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.58. Smith Micro Software has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Smith Micro Software Company Profile
Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.
