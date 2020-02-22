Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Smith Micro Software from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley set a $8.50 target price on Smith Micro Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Smith Micro Software from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.08.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Shares of SMSI opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average is $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $229.08 million, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.58. Smith Micro Software has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Smith Micro Software by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 194,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Smith Micro Software by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 417,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 52,439 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Smith Micro Software by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 81,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Smith Micro Software by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 221,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 90,326 shares during the last quarter. 14.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.