Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $23.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XHR shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, November 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.07.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

